Ranveer Singh's BIG secrets on Koffee With Karan Season 7, talks about marriage and in-laws

Koffee With Karan Season 7’s first episode will see popular actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt share secrets of marriage and industry on Disney+ Hotstar, stream the season from July 7

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

New Delhi: Karan Johar's much-hyped Koffee With Karan Season 7 is almost here and soon we will witness the all-new confessions, secrets and manifestations of Bollywood A-listers making headlines. The Hotstar Specials’ Koffee With Karan Season 7 will exclusively stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Opening the new season is Bollywood’s latest bride and mom-to-be, Alia Bhatt and the industry’s 7000 watts electrifying superstar, Ranveer Singh. 

When it comes to married life, one imagines the task of adapting to the norms of a new household to mostly be on the bride, but Ranveer Singh reveals otherwise. Always up for a challenge, he shares in the first episode how his life and wardrobe has changed ever since he married Deepika Padukone.

“I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe –  white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off,” he said.

Quibbling about his daring fashionista wardrobe and exuberant personality, Karan Johar asked, “But are there difficult moments when it comes to adaptation?” To which Ranveer Singh confessed, “Yes, of course. But now we have been together for 10 years. Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika’s mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom.”

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 will air exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new tattletale games including Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid-fire, bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Stream Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan Season 7 (before they turn into headlines) every Thursday, 7 PM exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

 

