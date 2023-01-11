Salman Khan’s heartwarming moments with contestants' family members on ‘Bigg Boss’ go viral

New Delhi: Having hosted Bigg Boss for almost 12 years, Salman Khan is that one host who shares a great bond not just with the contestants but with their family members too. There have been many contestants who came on the show and everyone shared a great bond with Salman Khan. As he is the one who enjoys a crazy amount of love from all across the globe, evidence of the same has been time and again witnessed in the house of Bigg Boss when Salman khan was seen sharing heartwarming moments with the family members of the contestants of the show.

Here are some moments when Salman khan was seen sharing some really heartwarming moments with the families of the contestants.

1. Salman Khan makes Shiv's mother comfortable

In Bigg Boss season 16, when Shiv Thakare's mother entered the house it was indeed an emotional moment for the contestant to have his mother in the house. As he also went on to break down in tears to see his mother after a long time, Salman khan stepped up to comfort his mother and make her feel good.

2. Salman Khan's fun banter with Shehnaaz Gill's brother

It was Bigg Boss season 13 when Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Gill entered the house. While Salman Khan also entered the show with him, Shehbaz made Salman khan laugh with his fun activities.

3. Salman Khan with Hindustani Bhau's son

While Hindustani Bhau was in the house of Bigg Boss in season 13, he called his son onto the stage. While Hindustani Bhau's son was on the stage, Salman Khan had a fun conversation with him as he teased him and asked him to share something about his father. Salman Khan was also seen saying Hindustani Bhau that 'Your son is fully gone on you'.

4. Salman Khan reunites Rashami Desai with her mother

Rashami Desai has been part of Bigg Boss 13. While her equation inside the house has been much talked about, her equation with her mother outside the house had also been in talks. As Rashami and her mother were not talking for a few years, during the grand finale Salman Khan called her mother and acted as a mediator to resolve the talks between them.

5. Salman Khan's fun banter with Sidharth Shukla's family

Sidharth Shukla had been part of Bigg Boss 13. When he was entering the show, Salman was seen asking his sister and mother whether he does the work at home or not. It was indeed a fun talk when Salman khan was pulling his legs in front of his family.