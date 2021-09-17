Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal rejected, Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty confirmed by makers?

New Delhi: The Bigg Boss OTT finale will air in next 24 hours and the top five contestants - Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat, are all charged up to entertain the viewers and take top the trophy. Now, if The Real Khabri sources are to be believed, two 'over the top' contestants from Bigg Boss OTT have been finalised to be part of Bigg Boss 15, to be hosted by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 15 is expected to go on air from October first week. Earlier, it was reported that the top contestants, including the winner of Bigg Boss OTT will get a chance to become contestants on Salman Khan's show. However, as per The Real Khabri, it would not happen so.

Divya Agarwal, who has so far managed to impress the audience with her strong personality, has been ruling the vote chart since day one. Reports have been there that she is likely to emerge winner and win the trophy as well as the whopping prize money. However, it looks like she won't be given a chance to become a part of Bigg Boss 15. A tweet by The Real Khabri said that the chances of makers taking Divya are very low as she has not given enough masala in BB OTT house. Also, it will look odd if she fails to win Bigg Boss 15 after succeeding in the digital format.



On the other hand, Shamita and Raqesh's bond has been getting stronger with each passing day and chances of them entering the Bigg Boss 15 house are maximum. Pratik Sehajpal, who has also gained popularity and has given enough masala in the OTT house, is also likely to become a part of Bigg Boss 15. However, as of now, nothing is confirmed and we will have to wait till the show's premiere day to find out who all enter the Bigg Boss 15 house as contestants.