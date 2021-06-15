Shakti actress Rubina Dilaik resumes work post COVID recovery

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner and ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actress Rubina Dilaik is happy to resume work post COVID-19 recovery.

“I have always been a workaholic and I truly love my work, and being quarantined made me miss it even more. Though now I am finally stepping out for work after a long gap, and while it is very different with all the new SOP's, protocols and keeping in mind my own safety after dealing with COVID I am super happy to be back! I am really enjoying being back on set, getting ready for my scenes and getting back into character,” shared the actress to ETimes.

The actress also credited her work for keeping her positive in these trying times. Rubina also says her work has helped her to rebuild herself.

“I feel blessed to be working through these times. God has been kind enough to give me the opportunity to work and still keep my passion alive which has truly helped me rebuild myself inspite of the trying and testing times. I am grateful that I can do what I love, which is keeping me positive and making this phase a much easier one to deal with because of the amazing work I have on hand,” shared the actress.

Rubina has resumed shooting for her show ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, which was halted due to the lockdown imposed during the deadly COVID-19 second wave.

Rubina made her television debut in 2008 with Chotti Bahu and since then has been part of various shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah, Jeannie Aur Juju and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

The actress is also the winner of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14, where her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla also participated as a contestant.