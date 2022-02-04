हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Roadies

Sonu Sood to host new season of MTV Roadies after Rannvijay Singha's exit

Sonu Sood has been announced as the new host of the adventure-reality show 'MTV Roadies' which will take place in South Africa.

Sonu Sood to host new season of MTV Roadies after Rannvijay Singha&#039;s exit
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood has been roped in to host the latest season of the popular reality show "MTV Roadies", the show's makers announced on Friday.

The news comes a day after actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha, who has been involved with the reality show for the last 18 years, either as a competitor, host, or coach, said in an interview that he will not be part of the new season.

According to media reports, the show's creators have abandoned the concept of gang leaders, which saw Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and others in that role for the past few seasons.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

 

Season 18 of the stunt reality show is set against the locales of South Africa and peppered with never-seen-before twists and turns, a press release stated.

Sood said he is thrilled to be part of the show, which has redefined the meaning of adventure.

"'MTV Roadies' has redefined the meaning of adventure for viewers across the country, with high-octane tasks through every edition. The journey emphasises on the importance of mental and emotional endurance along with physical strength, which is what drew me towards hosting the show,? the 48-year-old actor said in a statement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

 

"As we set aboard for South Africa, I look forward to a life-changing journey and putting contestants through unimaginable tasks to see if they have the willingness to come back stronger. The new season will be filled with twists and turns and leave viewers stunned as the path unfolds," he added.

The shoot of the latest season will begin in the second week of February in South Africa and is expected to go live in March 2022 on MTV India, the release said.
"MTV Roadies" is produced by Pippip Media.

