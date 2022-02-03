Rannvijay Singha QUITS Roadies after 18 years, says 'things didn't work out' - Read on

New Delhi: After 18 long years, actor Rannvijay Singha has decided to quit a show synonymous with his face - Roadies. The actor, in his latest interview, has assured fans that there is no bad blood between the producers and him, however, there was an issue with the shooting dates.

There were rumours floating about his breakup from roadies and recently, the VJ-turned actor confirmed the news in an interview with a media portal. He called the situation 'disheartening'.

Rannvijay told Hindustan Times, "The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I’ll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn’t work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening. I’ve been working with the channel for 18 years. I’ve done different shows with the network. Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi."

For the unversed, Rannvijay, an ex-Roadies winner, has hosted or appeared in all seasons of the show from Roadies 2.0 to Roadies Revolution. Apart from the adventure-reality show, he has also hosted other MTV shows such as MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Troll Police, MTV Stuntmania, MTV Force India The Fast and The Gorgeous, and MTV Scooty Pep Diva.

The actor has had a long association with the entertainment channel - another reason why his absence in the future season of Roadies is so shocking.

Coming to his stint in Bollywood, he made his acting debut in 2009 with the film 'Toss: A Flip of Destiny'. In the same year, he starred in 'London Dreams' alongside Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan. Later in 2011, he featured in the Akshay Kumar starrer Action Replayy and also made his Punjabi film debut in Jimmy Shergill's 'Dharti'.

On the personal front, Rannvijay married Priyanka Vohra on April 10, 2014. The couple has a daughter named Kainaat who was born on January 17, 2017, and a son who was born last year.