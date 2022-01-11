Who is Malvika Sood Sachar - Sonu Sood's sister who has joined Congress

Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood joined the Congress on Monday (January 10). Malvika's entry into Congress was a little unusual - she was welcomed into the party by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Before entering politics, Mavika Sood has worked extensively in the social sector. She was one of the core team members of Sonu Sood's NGO The Sood Foundation at the time of migrant crisis during the first wave.

Malvika, along with her husband Gautam Sachar, had joined Sonu Sood's Team Ghar Bhejo that worked for arranging modes of commutation for stranded migrant workers.

She was also a frontline worker during the pandemic in Moga and Ludhiana.

She was praised for her work with the medical and municipal authorities to bring aid to the needy.

On the business front, Malvika and her husband Gautam Sachar run an English coaching centre in Moga.

Here is how Malvika Sood has described herself on Facebook:

"There is a great saying," An act of kindness, no matter how small, is never wasted." With this mindset, I approach the needy and play my part being a human to serve the humanity with kindness and affection.

SONU SOOD, my elder brother, is an Indian Actor, Producer and Humanitarian who works predominantly in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hollywood Films. In

September 2020, he was chosen for the prestigious SDG (Special Humanitarian Action Award) by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for his humanitarian work during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Taking the legacy of my mother, Prof. SAROJ SOOD and having great support from my husband, GAUTAM SACHAR, I have been working constantly towards afflicting children from the rural areas through the education. Their brainchild, ‘HOLLYWOOD ENGLISH ACADEMY’ has enabled many children to have an access to free education.

The Institute also provides free books and stationery to the students along with the appropriate guidance for becoming a responsible citizen.

My biggest accomplishment is that after gaining my Masters' Degree in Computer Applications, I was able to work as a Software Engineer. I got to learn many things from my job such as the effective communication skills and time management skills. After this formal kind of work, I followed my heart and pursued my biggest passion that is "Charity".

Being in the line of teaching, I can work endlessly to uplift the weaker and poorer sections of the society. I am also running a school where I educate the children who are in great need as it is their right to have an access to education.

I am awarded Society Excellence award in 2018 as a "Philanthropist".

To me, " Excellence is the gradual result of always striving to do better."

So I believe in "Simple Living and High Thinking". I always endeavor to do my best in any task or work especially for the betterment of the society. I take it as an opportunity to give the true meaning to my existence. No matter how long it will take but I swear I will always try to be better and better with each passing day.

"All of our humanity is dependent upon recognising the humanity in others."

According to me, most of the people only see the end result of excellence and success but the reality is that there is a lot of genuine hard work behind it.

Never give up... It doesn’t matter from where you are, what you do, or who you are, anyone can succeed in life achieving all the dreams with hard work and positive mind set."

