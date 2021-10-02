Step inside Bigg Boss 15 house: Giant flamingo to secret jungle door - Virtual video tour of Salman Khan's show!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 is about to premiere tonight on Colors. The Salman Khan-hosted show will see as many fresh faces making their entry into the controversial house. It's a jungle theme this year with the tagline 'Sankat in Jungle, Phailaayega Dangal Pe Dangal'.

A celebrity pap Viral Bhayani dropped an unseen inside video of the Bigg Boss 15 house, giving us a sneak-peek. The house has been created by art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Omung Kumar.

IANS quoted the designers of the house as saying in a joint statement: "Designing the 'Bigg Boss' house creatively every year comes with its own set of challenges. It's a place where the contestants stay locked in under strict surveillance for months at a stretch, so it needs to have a combination of luxury and hardships. But this season we have innovated a lot because the house had to be a jungle and we had to bring that alive in every corner of the house."

The house is studded with lush green trees, beautiful wall hangings, a swing hanging from a tree and a 'khufiya darwaza' (secret door). There's also a pond adorned with pink lotuses and a tree of temptation called the VishwasunTREE.

From secret jungle door to a giant flamingo structure built in the middle of the living room - the house looks stunning.

The controversial show 'Bigg Boss 15' will first telecast at 9.30 pm on Saturday and then on weekdays at 10.30 pm.