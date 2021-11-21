Taarak Mehta director Malav Rajda renews wedding vows with wife Priya Ahuja in dreamy ceremony!

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda renewed his wedding vows with his wifey Priya Ahuja to celebrate 10 years of marriage. The duo shared magical pictures from their vow renewal ceremony on social media.

In the pictures, Malav Rajda and Priya were seen dressed in dazzling white traditional outfits. Their smiles were as bright as ever and the couple looked deeply in love.

They shared the pictures with matching captions that read, "Fairytails do come true." On wife Priya Ahuja's post, Malav left a romantic comment saying that he would marry her every 10 years.

Take a look at their post:

Priya Ahuja and Malav Rajda had tied the knot in 2011.

Malav Rajda is one of the directors of the wildly successful TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' which premiered in 2008.

Live TV