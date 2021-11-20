Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali gives desi saree a western twist, pics go viral!

New Delhi: Popular television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actress Nidhi Bhanushali is an avid social media user. She has a massive 884K followers on Insatgram alone, who want to know details about her upcoming shows, new projects etc.

Nidhi Bhanushali played Sonu's character on the show for the longest time but made an exit in 2019. She quit the show long back but still fans love to dig out information about her. Recently, she shared pictures of her in a printed saree and added a western twist to her outfit by wearing a belt with it.

Nidhi's indo-western style in a saree looked super quirky. Take a look here:

The young actress made her TV debut with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She often drops stunning photos from her travel diary and lately has been donning a new hair style - dreadlocks. Her new look generated quite a buzz among fans online.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', one of the top-rated and longest-running sitcoms on television, has also made Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji a social media sensation. The popular sitcom first premiered in 2008 and has been going strong ever since.