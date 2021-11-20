हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali gives desi saree a western twist, pics go viral!

Nidhi Bhanushali played Sonu's character on the show for the longest time but made an exit in 2019. She quit the show long back but still fans love to dig out information about her. 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah&#039;s Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali gives desi saree a western twist, pics go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actress Nidhi Bhanushali is an avid social media user. She has a massive 884K followers on Insatgram alone, who want to know details about her upcoming shows, new projects etc. 

Nidhi Bhanushali played Sonu's character on the show for the longest time but made an exit in 2019. She quit the show long back but still fans love to dig out information about her. Recently, she shared pictures of her in a printed saree and added a western twist to her outfit by wearing a belt with it. 

Nidhi's indo-western style in a saree looked super quirky. Take a look here: 

The young actress made her TV debut with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She often drops stunning photos from her travel diary and lately has been donning a new hair style - dreadlocks. Her new look generated quite a buzz among fans online. 

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', one of the top-rated and longest-running sitcoms on television, has also made Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji a social media sensation. The popular sitcom first premiered in 2008 and has been going strong ever since.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahnidhi bhanushalinidhi bhanushali picsNidhi Bhanushali InstagramTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresstaarak mehta actressMunmun DuttaNidhi Bhanushali photostappu
Next
Story

When Salman Khan called brother-in-law Aayush Sharma 'ajeeb insaan' for visiting him too often!

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Breaking News: 3 ministers of Gehlot government resign in Rajasthan