Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji's cover of 'Yeh Jeevan Hai' by Kishore Kumar will uplift your spirits!

New Delhi: Amit Bhatt of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame has taken the internet by storm with his viral cover of the Kishore Kumar song 'Yeh Jeevan Hai Is Jeevan Ka' and fans can't stop watching TMKOC's Champaklal make the song his own!

In the video, uploaded by a YouTube channel named TMKOC BTS, Bhatt is seen wearing a black vest as he sings into the karaoke mic. In the song, he switches up the lyrics and talks about COVID by urging people to stay at home. He also relates the song's message to our current difficult situation with COVID-19 and says 'Yeh Jeevan Hai' and it has both sadness and happiness.

Bhatt's heartwarming cover and hopeful message will surely lift up your mood!

He sings, "Lockdown apna lo toh hi, Corona ki haar hai. Ghar mein raho baahar na niklo, har pal important hai. Yeh Jeevan hai".

He also adds his own lyrics and sings about the Coronavirus situation in other countries such as Italy and the US.

Listen to his viral cover of Kishore Kumar's song:

Amit Bhatt is most popularly known for his role in the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in which he played the role of Champaklal Jayantilal Gada as a father of Jethalal Champaklal Gada.

Before he rose to fame with TMKOC, Bhatt had featured in many television shows such as Khichdi, Yes Boss, Chupke Chupke, Funny Family.com, Gupshup Coffee Shop and F.I.R. He has also starred in the film

Bhatt has also played a cameo role in the movie 'Loveyatri' which was produced by Salman Khan.