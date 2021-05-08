हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood breaks down over death of COVID positive young girl he had airlifted, says 'Life is genuinely unfair at times'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood took to Instagram on Saturday (May 8) to mourn the death of a young girl due to COVID-19 in a heartfelt post.

Sonu Sood breaks down over death of COVID positive young girl he had airlifted, says &#039;Life is genuinely unfair at times&#039;
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood recently took to Instagram to mourn the death of a young girl Bharti from Nagpur as she succumbed to COVID-19. According to his post, Sood had airlifted the girl in an air ambulance from Nagpur to Hyderabad and she had been fighting COVID-19 for a month before her death. 

On Saturday (May 8), the actor expressed his sadness over her demise and mentioned that he will always hold a special place for her in his heart even though he's never met her. 

He wrote, "Bharti, a young girl from Nagpur whom I airlifted on an air ambulance to Hyderabad passed away last night. Rest in Power My Dear Bharti. You fought the last month like a complete tigress on an Ecmo machine. Even though I never met you, you'll Always hold a very special place in my heart. My Condolences to her entire family, I'm going to meet them very soon. Life is genuinely unfair at times."

In the caption, Sonu wrote, "This world will always miss you".

Have a look at the heartfelt post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

 

The Bollywood actor had helped 25-year-old Bharti by getting her airlifted Nagpur to Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital. After that as well, Sonu got a critically ill COVID-19 patient airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad, to the same hospital.

Earlier this month, Sonu had made headlines when he appealed to the government to provide free education to kids who had lost their parents to the deadly COVID-19. Many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra supported his initiative and amplified it on their social media accounts.

Sonu Sood has been in the limelight since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in India as he has extended a helping hand to migrant workers and patients numerous times.

The 'Dabangg' actor got his first dose of vaccination at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab on April 7. Sood had contracted the Coronavirus on April 17, however, he recovered fairly fast and restarted his philanthropic work for COVID-affected people.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonu SoodSonu Sood InstagramSonu Sood COVID-19Sonu Sood airlifts COVID patientsonu sood newssonu sood helping patientsCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary's BIG revelation about 13-year-long struggle, says haters call her 'nachnewali' - Watch

Must Watch

PT20M51S

Coronavirus Update: Major recovery of Oxygen Concentrators in Delhi