New Delhi: Veteran television actress Shagufta Ali recently revealed that she has been offered a role after she opened up on her financial struggles in an earlier interview. The actress had been going through a tough time health-wise as well. However, it appears she's found her silver lining in the form of a film offer that arrived soon after she revealed that she's in dire need of money.

In a conversation with ETimes, actress Shaqufta Ali said, "My friend Avinash Dhyani offered me a role for his film Sumeru which I agreed to do although it is a small role but an important one."

The actress, despite undergoing treatment for her eyes, has taken up this role. She revealed, "As am undergoing treatment for my eyes, my doctors allowed me to do as it was not a big role and the lights used in these are not as harsh as it used to be in the past.''

Apart from this particular film offer, many others came to her aid such as director Rohit Shetty and the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3.

In July, Shagufta had bared her soul and spoken about her financial woes openly. Shagufta, who was last seen in the television show Bepanaah elaborated, “For everyone else they are facing lockdown for the last one year but for me it is going on for the last 4 years. Jitni buri haalat logon ko last ek saal mein hui hai utni buri Meri 4 saal se hui hai…”

The actress had also shared that she is in urgent need of monetary support to SpotboyE. “My mother needs immediate medical attention as she also has diabetes, arthritis and a knee problem. I am unable to take her to the doctor. I am getting her medication done by consulting the doctors over the phone who I know in the family. My treatment is also going for eyesight and diabetes. I don't have money for that either. People must be facing pandemic lockdown for the last one and a half years. But for me, I have had this situation for the last four years," revealed the 54-year-old.

Shagufta has appeared in various television shows like Bepannaah, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Sasural Simar Ka. She has also appeared in various films and was last seen in 'Laila Majnu' (2018).

The actress first catapulted to fame for starring in Neena Gupta’s 1998-99 television show ‘Saans’. At that time Shagufta was also diagnosed with breast cancer and had also undergone various rounds of chemotherapy.