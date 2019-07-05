close

Vibhoutee Sharma

Vibhoutee Sharma not to play Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah—Deets inside

Disha took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The buzz around popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' refuses to slow down. Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's replacement news has been making the rounds for quite some time now.

Recently, reports of television actress Vibhoutee Sharma replacing Disha Vakani on the show set rumour mills ablaze. But the actress has now brushed aside all of it.

In an interview with Timesofindia.com, Vibhoutee said, “I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. I am not replacing Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, neither have I given any mock test. I am not interested in doing TV shows. I have currently taken a break from doing TV shows. This is really funny. I keep doing ads and was never interested in doing regular daily soaps. I have shot for a film which is in the pipeline.”

Disha took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015. Before Vibhuti, 'Papad Pol' actress Ami Trivedi's name too had popped up for playing the titular character.

The makers are yet to officially announce any development regarding the same. The iconic character of Dayaben was played by Disha Vakani and she received immense love and popularity for it.

 

Vibhoutee SharmadayabenTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah ChashmahDisha Vakani
