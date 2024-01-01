New Delhi: Bobby Deol's moves in the film 'Animal' has created a nationwide rage. From parties to dance classes, every now and then we are seeing someone or the other trying to balance the glass on their head Bobby-style. The latesh to catch the trend is none other than Bobby Deol's father-actor Dharmendra. What's more? Bhaijaan is here to mesmerize with his moves on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 17'

On the weekend ka vaar episode, Dharmendra can be seen having a great time on the 'Bigg Boss 17' stage with Salman Khan and others. In his endevour to ape son Bobby on the foot-tapping song 'Jamal Kudu', Dharmendra balances the glass in his mouth while dancing. Dharmendra even tried to balance it on his palm, and others joined in. Salman was also seen attempting to balance the glass on his head, but it toppled and he caught it with his hands the next second. Sohail Khan and Mika Singh took the same step and joined in.

The caption read, "Get ready to channel your inner 'Animal.' Only on this new year special episode!"

Dlirected by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol-starrer action thriller film 'Animal' has received massive love from the audience. 'Animal' emerged to be Ranbir's career biggest opener.'Animal' helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. The 3 hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.