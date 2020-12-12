हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Hina Khan returns as Akshara for new year special

Actress Hina Khan shared a stunning video of herself and said "She’s coming to steal your hearts"

Credit: Instagram/ @realhinakhan

New Delhi: Television actress Hina Khan posted a video to announce that she will be returning to the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as Akshara. She started her career on this show and had played the role of Akshara for eight years.

Completely decked up and ready to shoot, she shared a video on Instagram with using the #AksharaLivesOn hashtag. She shared her excitement through this post saying “She’s coming to steal your hearts. This is for all Akshara lovers.”

Hina Khan tagged Star Plus and Anil Jha and thanked them for giving her character due credit and added “I have given my heart and soul to this character and to the show YRKKH and it feels so good to get an opportunity to revisit your character and the hard work You have put in.. And last but not the least thank you for giving so much love to the rerun of Yrkkh and making it a No.1 show yet again..”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 

She left the show in 2016 to pursue other projects and has been missed by her fans ever since. For the fans that wished she would return to the show, this is a dream come true.

Actress Hina Khan has established herself as a fashion icon and a trend-setter. The former Bigg Boss contestant has been busy doing music videos, web series and films after she moved away from television shows.

 

