Zee TV puts temporary halt onset for safety of media amid coronavirus scare

New Delhi: In the wake of the coronavirus scare, Zee TV in a statement on Sunday said that the channel is putting a temporary halt on onsets visits as a precautionary measure and no bytes or special stories will be allowed until the situation is under control.

"In view of the growing concern regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, Zee TV is putting a temporary halt onset for the safety of all the members of the media. Apart from onsets, no bytes or special stories will also be allowed, unless prior committed and lined up for a particular day. This is being done as a precautionary measure and as soon as the situation improves, we shall resume onset access," the statement read.

Various events, award functions, interviews, shooting schedules and matches have been called off amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Cinema halls, shopping malls and clubs have been closed in parts of India to contain the virus that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) on Saturday suggested that shooting schedules of all the films and television shows should be stopped across India for a brief period amid the outbreak. A meeting of FWICE, Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) and Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) will be held on Sunday to take a decision to stall all the ongoing film and television shoots.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 107 on Sunday, which includes one death each from Delhi and Karnataka.