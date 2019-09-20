ZEE5 and Jalesh Cruises partner to launch exclusive offers in the Middle East

Close on the heels of announcing its partnerships with top retailers in the Middle East like Lulu and EUROSTAR, ZEE5 continues to deepen its presence across the market with yet another partnership announcement, this time with India's first multi-destination cruise line, Jalesh Cruises, to roll out a slew of offers for the Middle East market.

With a host of entertainment shows, adventure activities and exotic authentic cuisines, packed with luxury hospitality on the high seas, Jalesh Cruises will now offer exclusive discounts and offers to ZEE5's audiences in the Middle East.

As a part of this unique partnership, Jalesh Cruise guests in the Middle East will receive a one-month free subscription to ZEE5, giving them access to the platforms premium content including Originals and latest Bollywood blockbusters.

Further, ZEE5 subscribers in the Middle East can also avail of a 15% discount on Jalesh Cruises. And as a special limited-time offer, 25 lucky subscribers in the Middle East, who opt for a one-year subscription, stand a chance to win an All-Access couple pass to a 3-night, 4-day cruise from Dubai to Bahrain and back.

This new alliance further builds on ZEE5's presence in the Middle East through an increasing network of key alliances, ensuring that audiences there have an array of options through which they can access and subscribe to ZEE5, and avail exciting discounts and offers.

Commenting on this partnership, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, “We are thrilled to partner with Jalesh Cruises, India's Premiere Cruise Line, to bring some very exciting offers to our subscribers in the Middle East and also enable their customers to watch ZEE5 on the go."

Jurgen Bailom, President & CEO, Jalesh Cruises adds, “We are pleased to welcome ZEE5 subscribers on board Karnika. This is a two-in-one golden opportunity for our valuable guests in the Middle East. When onboard Karnika, they will be entertained by our diverse and attractive range of carefully planned entertainment activities; ZEE5 will entertain them on the go with their equally exciting range of premium content.''

ZEE5 is available on Google Play Store, iOS App Store, www.zee5.com as well as on Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire TV.