ZEE5 announces season 2 of flagship franchise Rangbaaz

After the phenomenal success of the first season of its marquee gangster drama, ZEE5, India's fastest growing OTT platform, announces Rangbaaz Season 2 starring Jimmy Shergill and Gul Panag in lead roles. Written by Siddharth Mishra (who also wrote Season 1), directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by JAR Productions, Rangbaaz Season 2, is back with another story of a gangster.

The nine-episode series is an unusual tale of a dream gone wrong. It is a fast-paced, crime thriller which encompasses caste supremacy and political rivalry of a gangster who was also referred to as 'Robinhood' by many. The series further brings to the forefront the fateful encounter that ended his life. This season will also see actors Zeeshan Ayyub and Sushant Singh in key roles.

Speaking on Rangbaaz Season 2, Jimmy Shergill said, “The script of Rangbaaz Season 2 is gritty and action-packed. It is a challenging role inspired by a true story. We started shooting early this month. Season 1 created a lot of noise and fan following. Our attempt with Season 2 is the same. It will soon premiere on ZEE5. Watch out.”

Writer Siddharth Mishra said, “Rangbaaz Season 1 was special as it was a story I had been wanting to write since '98. For a writer, it is an overwhelming experience when the whole project comes together with a stellar cast, director, producer and a platform like ZEE5. Moreover, the audience and critics loved Season 1 and have been waiting eagerly for Season 2. This time, the story is inspired by true events of another feared gangster, in a completely different landscape and one that will stick with the viewers like it did in the first season. Watch this space for more.”

Director Sachin Pathak shares, “The first season of Rangbaaz received rave reviews and massive applause from audiences. I am humbled and thrilled to have the opportunity to direct Rangbaaz Season 2. It is always a challenge to bring to life true stories. The entire team along with ZEE5, the cast and JAR Productions is heavily invested in this and we look forward to celebrating another successful season.”

Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India said, “Rangbaaz continues to do very well on our platform with loyal followers and now Season 2 going is going to be bolder, sharper and more entertaining. Jimmy Shergill is a fine actor and we are delighted to have him onboard for this show along with Gul Panag and the other cast who will be announced soon. The story is inspired from true incidents and we are looking forward to launching Season 2 of our most loved franchise.”



Rangbaaz Season 1 was a huge success and starred actors Saqib Saleem, Ranvir Shorey, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ravi Kishan, Aahana Kumra amongst others. It was set against the rustic background of the Gorakhpur of the '90s with hues of crime, blood, lust and dirty politics. The series was appreciated by audiences across and encouraged the makers to continue the lineage by launching season 2.

