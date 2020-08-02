After Ashleigh Barty, Nick Kyrgios pulls out of US Open due to coronavirus

In another blow to US Open, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Grand Slam tournament in New York due to coronavirus crises.

Announcing the news, the 25-year-old said that though he is sad not to compete in one of the sport’s greatest arenas, he has taken the decision keeping in mind health and safety issues amid the pandemic.

“I will not be playing this year at the US Open.It hurts me at my core not to be out there competing in one of the sport’s greatest arenas, Arthur Ashe Stadium," the Guardian quoted Kyrgios as saying.

“But I’m sitting out for the people, for my Aussies, for the hundreds and thousands of Americans that have lost their lives, for all of you. It’s my decision," he added.

Kyrgios, who is one of the outspoken critics of fellow tennis professionals who have flouted COVID-19 health advice during the crises, said that he has no issued with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) deciding to go ahead with the grand slam event from August 31 to September 13.

However, Kyrgious indirectly took a dig at Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverer by saying that the players should act wisely in the interest of each other at this difficult time.

World number one Novak Djokovic organised the Adria Tour in June which eventually resulted in the Serbian being one among four other players to test positive for coronavirus.

“We can rebuild our sport and the economy but we can never recover lives lost.I’ve got no problem with the USTA putting on the US Open, and if players want to go that’s up to them," Kyrgios said.

“So long as everyone acts appropriately and acts safely ... You can’t be dancing on tables, money-grabbing your way around Europe or trying to make a quick buck hosting an exhibition.That’s just so selfish. Act responsibly," the Australian tennis star stated.

The development means Kyrgios has now joined women's world No.1 Ashleigh Barty in withdrawing from the Flushing Meadows tournament--which will be the first Grand Slam of the year for players amid coronavirus.