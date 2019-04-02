हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andy Murray

Andy Murray returns to court after hip surgery

Murray, who has not played competitively since his first round exit at the Australian Open in January, said last month he could possibly play at Wimbledon as he was now pain-free after the surgery.

Andy Murray returns to court after hip surgery
Image Courtesy: Reuters

British tennis maestro Andy Murray has returned to the tennis court two months after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery.

Murray, who has not played competitively since his first round exit at the Australian Open in January, said last month he could possibly play at Wimbledon as he was now pain-free after the surgery.

The 31-year-old posted a short video on Instagram, where he was seen hitting the ball in an outdoor court while rallying with a wall with a caption, "It`s a start."

Murray had said he was not sure he could play in the singles draw at Wimbledon, a tournament he has won twice, but targeted a possible return in doubles at this year`s tournament as it put less stress on his hip.

The three-time Grand Slam champion compared his situation to that of American doubles player Bob Bryan who returned to the court 5-1/2 months after a similar procedure.

This year`s Wimbledon is slated to take place from July 1 to 15. 

Tags:
Andy MurrayWimbledonAustralian OpenTennisGrand Slam
Next
Story

Roger Federer admits to lacking confidence ahead of clay-court season

Must Watch

PT5M13S

Deshhit: India writes to Pakistan for Consular Access to Kulbhushan Jadhav