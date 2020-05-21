हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ATP

ATP offers mental health support to players and staff

The ATP has announced that it will be working with Sporting Chance and Headspace to support the mental health and well-being of its player members and staff.

ATP offers mental health support to players and staff
Representational Image

The ATP has announced that it will be working with Sporting Chance and Headspace to support the mental health and well-being of its player members and staff.

The partnership between the ATP and Sporting Chance means ATP Player members will be able to contact a 24/7 helpline providing access to a triage team of therapists.

The tour is also offering players and its employees free subscriptions to Headspace, which offers content about mindfulness and meditation, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Being mentally strong is just as important as physical strength in tennis, and looking after the mental health of our players and staff is a key priority for us," said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

"We want to make sure we're doing everything we can to support our players and staff during this time, and I'm proud of the partnerships we've been able to announce in recent weeks and months which allow us to do this," he added.
 

 

ATP Tennis Andrea Gaudenzi
