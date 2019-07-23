close

Novak Djokovic

ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic extends lead on top with Wimbledon win

Federer, on the other hand, has reduced the gap to his long-time rival, standing just 485 points behind Rafael Nadal at the third spot.  

ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic extends lead on top with Wimbledon win

Serbian tennis maestro Novak Djokovic has strengthened his position at the top spot in the latest men's singles rankings released by the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) on Monday after clinching his fifth Wimbledon title.  

Djokovic was outshone by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer several times on Centre Court before he saved two match points in the tie-breaker to eventually clinch a thrilling 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) victory in the longest final in the history of Wimbledon that lasted for more than four hours. 

Federer, on the other hand, has reduced the gap to his long-time rival, standing just 485 points behind Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal at the third spot.  

Austria's Dominic Thiem, who made the first-round exit in the 2019 Wimbledon after going down against America's Sam Querrey, continued to stand at the fourth spot ahead of Alexander Zverev of Germany. 
 
Meanwhile, Chile's Nicolas Jarry (38th), Serbia's Dusan Lajovic (26th), Argentina's  Juan Ignacio Londero (56th) and Russia's Alexander Bublik (71st) have reached their career-high positions. 

The current ATP top 10 are as follows: 

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 12, 415 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,945 points

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7, 460 points

4. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4, 595 points 

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,325 points

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Germany) 4,045 points

7. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 4,040 points

8. Karen Khachanov (Russia) 2,890 points

9. Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 2,625 points

10. Fabio Fognini (Italy) 2, 535 points

Tags:
Novak DjokovicRafael NadalRoger FedererWimbledonTennis
