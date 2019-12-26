I can't stop them: Roger Federer on Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal breaking his Grand Slam record

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer said that he will not have any issue if Spanish tennis maestro Rafael Nadal and world number two Novak Djokovic break his record of major titles, saying that he is powerless to stop his nemesis from winning medals.

While top-ranked Nadal has 19 Grand Slam titles to his name, Djokovic is currently four titles short of Federer's record. The duo has bagged two Grand Slams each this year and are almost four years younger than Federer.

However, Federer is not concerned about his competitors breaking his Grand Slam records as he said snapping the record is much more special than holding the record.

"The special moment was breaking the record, not having the record. And they should also be very happy when that happens.It's okay, they are truly incredible players," Federer added," Sport24 quoted Federer as saying

Talking about his current goal, the Swiss star said that his aim is to stay fit and achieve a few things which he still wanted to attain.

"I mean, I cannot stop them. What (I can) do is only control what I can control. The No. 1 goal is to stay healthy, because if I stay healthy I can achieve things - and I'd like to achieve still a few things," he said.