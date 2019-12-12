In pics: Sania Mirza's sister Anam marries Azharuddin's son Asad in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Tennis star Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza got married to former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad on Wednesday in Hyderabad. The wedding was attended by couple's respective families and friends. The first picture from the special day was shared by Anam on her Instagram profile and she captioned it, "Mr and Mrs."

Anam looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga, which she paired with a wine coloured heavy dupatta and jewellery. Asad complemented his bride in a cream sherwani and turban. The couple looked every bit royal in the picture. Take a look:

Anam and Asad confirmed their wedding some months ago. Sania, too, at an event said that her sister is "marrying a lovely boy."

Pre-wedding festivities like sangeet and mehendi were also hosted by their families. Sania played the perfect bridesmaid.

For the mehendi, Sania wore a traditional purple outfit. She was also clicked with her son Azhaan. Sania is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

The bride chose a pista coloured lehenga.

Take a look at the other pictures from the pre-wedding ceremonies.

Sania also made sure that Anam has a blast during her bridal shower too. Here's proof.

Here's wishing Anam and Asad a very happy married life!