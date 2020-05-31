Italian tennis star Fabio Fognini undergoes surgery on both ankles

Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini has revealed that he recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his both ankles amid the coronavirus-enforced break from the game.

The 33-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and wrote that he had been suffering with ankle problems for quite some years now and, therefore, decided to utilise this coronavirus lockdown to treat the same.

"I've been having a problem with my left ankle for three and a half years now, it's an issue I've learned to cope with.Then my right ankle started playing up in the last two years as well," he said in the post.

Fabio said that he had thought his ankles issues will go away during this two-month break, but he was still facing problems on his return to training and decided to undergo surgery.

"I had hoped that the various problems would go away during my two-month break because of the lockdown, but when I resumed training, they were still there.After a medical examination and a long discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopy surgery on both ankles.I will undergo surgery in Italy today (Saturday)," Fabio said.

"I believe it's the right thing to do while the Tour is on this enforced break.I can't wait to be back playing again. I know you will support me.A big hug to all of you!!," he concluded.

Wish me luck pic.twitter.com/1RmAhi6Zhg — Fabio Fognini (@fabiofogna) May 30, 2020

Fabio, who clinched the Monte Carlo Masters last year, is currently ranked 12th in the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings.

The 2020 tennis season has been on hold since March due to coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the ATP and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) had extended the suspension of all the professional tennis events until the end of July in the wake of the novel virus.