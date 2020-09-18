Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open with hamstring injury

Japanese tennis star and world No.3 Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the upcoming French Open due to a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old took to his official Twitter handle to confirm that she will miss this year's French Open at Roland Garros as her hamstring is still sore.

"Hey guys, first and foremost thank so much for all the support over the last 3 weeks. I couldn't have done it without you!," she said in the statement posted on Twitter.

Osaka further wished the organisers and players participating in the upcoming Grand Slam event all the best.

"Unfortunately I won't be able to play the French Open this year. My hamstring is still sore so I won't have enough time to prepare for the clay - these 2 tournaments came too close to each other for me this time. I wish the organizers and players all the best. Miss you guys but you'll see me sooner than later! Love Naomi," the Japanese tennis star added.

Last week, Osaka rebounded strongly from the opening-set down to swept aside Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the summit showdown of the 2020 US Open to clinch her second title at Flushing Meadows.

The French Open, which was originally scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 7 before being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, will now take place from September 27 to October 11.