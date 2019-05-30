close

French Open

Novak Djokovic breezes into last-32 of French Open

The Serbian, who has made it to the third round of the French Open for the 14th time, will now square off Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso for a place in the last-16 of the tournament. 

World number one Novak Djokovic continued his rich vein of form as he swept aside Swiss tennis player Henri Laaksonen in straight sets to storm into the third round of the French Open on Thursday. 

The Serbian tennis maestro converted six of his 10 break points to seal a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Laaksonen in the second round of the men's singles event that lasted a little over one and a half hour at Roland Garros. 

Reflecting on his clash against Djokovic, Laaksonen said that the world number one did not concede any easy points and that he had to earn each one of them.  

“He doesn't give anything for free and you have to earn every single point.I did everything I could," the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) quoted Laaksonen as saying. 

Djokovic is bidding to hold all four Grand Slams at once for the second time in his career after winnings the past three majors including a record seventh Australian Open title in January.

The Serbian, who has made it to the third round of the French Open for the 14th time, will now square off Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso for a place in the last-16 of the tournament. 

 

