US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka enters semifinals after straight-sets victory over Shelby Rogers

New York: Naomi Osaka`s sharp serving and superior return game helped her past American Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-4 and into the semi-finals of the US Open on Tuesday as the Japanese continues her quest for a second title at Flushing Meadows.

Osaka, who was 0-3 lifetime against Rogers coming into the match, broke at love to take a 5-3 lead in the first set where Rogers hit 16 unforced errors to Osaka`s five and held serve to claim the set.

The fourth seeded Osaka broke again early in the second set for a 2-1 lead and sealed the win when Rogers dumped a forehand into the net on match point for her 28th unforced error.

"Honestly, I felt like she had the upper hand because I`d never beaten her and those memories are stuck in my head," said the 22-year-old Osaka, who last faced Rogers in 2017.

"So, yeah, I consider this a little bit of revenge."

Osaka once again had tape wrapped around her left thigh but said it was just as a precaution. Despite the loss Rogers will hold her head high after the 27-year-old saved four match points to defeat Petra Kvitova to reach her first US Open quarter-final.

Next up for Osaka is in-form American Jennifer Brady, who beat Kazakhstan`s Yulia Putintseva in straight sets earlier in the day.

"I think she`s a really amazing player, she has the variety that I wish I had so I`m a bit jealous," Osaka said.

"But, yeah, she`s super nice and I think it`s going to be a really tough match and I think we`re both going to try our best."

Osaka entered the court wearing a black mask with George Floyd`s name on it as part of her ongoing protest against racial injustice.

Floyd, a Black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis in May after an officer pinned him to the ground by his throat.