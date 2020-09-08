US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic posts message for fans after lineswoman gets heavily trolled on social media

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Tuesday (September 8) urged his fans not to vent their anger against the US Open lineswoman who was mistakenly hit by the ball that led to the suspension of Djokovic in the 4th round of the prestigious tournament.

Djokovic took to Twitter and said the lineswoman committed no mistake and the tennis community must support her amid the backlash. It is to be noted that lineswoman has been facing angry backlash on social media from Djokovic's fans after her Instagram profile was revealed by Serbian media.

"Dear #NoleFam thank you for your positive messages.. Please also remember the linesperson that was hit by the ball last night needs our community's support too. She's done nothing wrong at all. I ask you to stay especially supportive and caring to her during this time," Djokovic said in a social media post.

"From these moments, we grow stronger and we rise above. Sharing love with everyone. Europe here I come," he added.

Djokovic had apologised on Monday after walking out of Arthur Ashe Stadium without attending a press conference following the match.

"This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong.I'm not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologise to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I'm very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I'm so sorry," Djokovic wrote in an Instagram post.