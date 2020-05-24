Two cops brutally thrash man in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, video goes viral

Bhopal: In yet another gruesome incident, a video showing two policemen brutally thrashing a man in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows policemen repeatedly hitting the man on his head and neck with a stick. Even as the man falls on the ground, the policemen go on hitting him in his face.

However, senior police officer Shashank Garg told reporters, "An old video has gone viral that shows a man being beaten. We have taken note of it. Two policemen, Krishna Dongre and Ashish, are seen in the clip. The man was seen creating a ruckus. We have ordered a probe. No case has been filed against him. We will wait for the probe to complete."