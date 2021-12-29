Beware! Noida, Ghaziabad account for over one-third of active Covid cases in UP

Noida: Despite several restrictive measures taken by the state government, the Noida and Ghaziabad districts of Uttar Pradesh account for over one-third of active COVID-19 cases across the state. According to official data, nearly one-third of the active COVID cases are concentrated in these two districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 324 active COVID-19 cases, the state health department said on Monday. There were 57 active cases in Ghaziabad, while there were 56 active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the two districts accounted for 34.87 per cent of the active coronavirus cases in the state, the data showed.

The highest number of 63 active cases was recorded in the state capital Lucknow. Ghaziabad recorded two fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, while Gautam Buddh Nagar logged five such cases, the data showed.

Ghaziabad's death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 461, while 468 people have succumbed to the viral disease in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Meerut (16), Prayagraj (16), Varanasi (15) and Agra (10) were the other four districts in Uttar Pradesh with an active coronavirus case tally in double digits, according to the data.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am starting Saturday amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. In compliance with the order, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration in Noida also imposed Section 144 in the district, besides adding several other measures.

The order will remain in force from December 25 to January 31, 2022. Earlier on December 1, Section 144 was clamped down and restrictions were imposed over fears of the spread of Covid-19 during the festival season.

Wearing a mask will continue to be mandatory for all people whenever they step out of their homes. Taking prior permission from the authority for any kind of event will be compulsory till January 31, while only 200 people will be allowed in marriage functions in closed spaces.

According to the guidelines, people disobeying the order will be charged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, the UP has already been declared a COVID-affected state.

