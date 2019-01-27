Bulandshahr violence: Slain police officer Subodh Kumar's mobile recovered, search on for pistol

LUCKNOW: In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday recovered the mobile phone of Subodh Kumar, the slain police officer who was killed during the violence in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh in December last year.

According to news agency ANI, the slain police inspector's mobile was recovered from the house of one of the accused in the Bulandshahr violence case.

However, the UP Police officials are conducting a search to find the deceased police officer's service revolver.

"Information was received through sources about the location of the mobile phone of the deceased policeman Subodh Kumar. We've recovered the phone after search operation at the location. A probe is underway. Search for the pistol is still underway," Atul Srivastav, SP City, told ANI,

Inspector Subodh Kumar and a local youth were allegedly killed by a violent mob during the clashes that broke out in Bulandhshar on December 3, 2018, over suspicion of cow slaughter in the area.

The police officer was shot in the head and a local youth named Sumit was also killed during the clashes.

A video of the slain cop lying on the ground near his police jeep with bullet injuries on his face had gone viral on social media, shortly after the clashes had erupted between the protesters and police.

The UP Police later arrested Yogesh Raj- a Bajrang Dal activist – in connection with Inspector Subodh's killing during the December 3 clashes.

The police arrested over 35 people in connection with the case, including Army jawan Jeetender Malik, Prashant Nat, who allegedly shot the inspector dead and Kalua who had attacked him with an axe.

An FIR was registered at Siyana Police Station naming 27 people and 50 to 60 unidentified people for the violence.

A BJP Yuva Morcha leader, believed to be one of the key accused in Bulandshahr violence case, Shikhar Aggarwal, was also arrested from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Shikhar was allegedly involved in instigating the mob which went on a rampage on December 3 killing the police officer and setting on fire a police post and a number of vehicles.

On January 14, the National Security Act was invoked against seven accused held in the December 3 cow slaughtering case in Bulandshahr.