CM Yogi Adityanath’s BIG decision, MBBS students to be put on COVID duty in UP

Lucknow: In a significant move, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has decided to put the fourth and fifth-year MBBS students on COVID management.

The state government has taken the decision following the cancellation of MBBS examinations due to a massive spike in COVID cases.

"These students will now be deployed on COVID duties and this will ease the pressure on doctors to a considerable extent," said a government spokesman.

Apart from this, private labs and hospitals are also expected to be acquired in order to increase the medical infrastructure in the state to cope with increasing Covid cases.

Amid a rapid surge in the COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court has directed the state government to consider imposing a complete lockdown in the most affected districts.

The high court also asked the UP government to ramp up tracking, testing and treatment facilities.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already announced restrictions on gatherings of five or more people in religious places for effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic during Navratri and Ramzan.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 18,021 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday. The active COVID-19 cases in the state have mounted 95,980. The state has witnessed 3,474 recoveries and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went into self-isolation after coming into contact with a few officials who tested positive for COVID-19. CM Adityanath gave this information through a tweet.

According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister will continue to hold meetings virtually and will monitor the Covid situation in the state.

