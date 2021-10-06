Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi leaves for Lakhimpur Kheri from Lucknow airport

Lucknow: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday left for Lakhimpur Kheri from the Lucknow airport in his own vehicle after being asked to travel in a police vehicle, a party spokesperson told PTI.

"Rahul Gandhi left for Lakhimpur Kheri from the Lucknow airport," UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI. Gandhi is accompanied by senior party leaders including Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Channi, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

A 5-member Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi leaves for violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri from Lucknow airport pic.twitter.com/8JKDieNVy9 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

Earlier today, Gandhi alleged that the UP police were not letting him exit the airport. Officials were seen telling Gandhi to take the police vehicle which he refused.

"We want to go in our own vehicles, but they want that we should go in their vehicle. I want to know that why are you not allowing me to go? First, I was told that I can go in my own vehicle, now you are saying that you will go in police vehicle. They are doing some mischief," Gandhi told reporters.

He said, "You can put me or Priyanka in a jail. It does not have any meaning. The question is that six people were crushed by criminals. Those who should have been in a jail, are not being put in a jail. We are being stopped from meeting the aggrieved families of the farmers."

Meanwhile, BJP hit out at Rahul Gandhi over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and accused him of trying to incite violence. "Irresponsibility is another name of Rahul Gandhi, Congress and Rahul are trying to incite violence. He raised questions on post mortem. Is he a medical expert? Who is he to question expert body opinion. He is trying to spread rumours," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters in New Delhi.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM`s allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.

