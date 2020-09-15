Crime free village of Uttar Pradesh boasts of CCTV cameras, all basic amenities

Gorakhpur: You may find it difficult to believe that a village in eastern Uttar Pradesh did not witness any crime in the last one and a half years, but it's true. The village, Chitowna, under the Gorakhpur district, has now become a model village enjoying all the basic amenities.

The Chitowna village in Uttar Pradesh has seen no criminal incidents like theft, robbery, and eve-teasing in the last one and a half years, and has emerged as a unique village in the district that has been represented by current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as an MP in the Lok Sabha.

With a population of around 1450 and 295 houses, the village is located 12 to 15 kilometers away from Gorakhpur district headquarters. The village boasts of having all the basic facilities including electricity, water, and roads.

The spirit of nationalism also reverberates from every nook and corner of the village. One can see the national tricolour on every pole, tree, or wall of the village.

Notably, the village also surprises people from outside with CCTV cameras installed outside every house to ensure a sense of security for every village member. This has also made the village crime-free for the last one and half years. In case of any crime in nearby villages, people come here and take the help of CCTV footage to get a clue.

The credit for this development goes to Dinesh Yadav, the village head (Gram Pradhan) who earlier lived in Mumbai, and when he came back to the village, he ventured into politics and strived hard to transform Chitowna into a model village.