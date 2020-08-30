हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Delhi woman gets raped inside private bus on Yamuna Expressway, vehicle cleaner arrested

The victim registered a complaint with the police and underwent a medical examination after which the police arrested the cleaner of the bus in connection with the rape case. 

Representational image

MATHURA: A Delhi-based woman was allegedly raped while returning home on a private bus on the Yamuna Expressway on Saturday (August 29). According to reports, the victim was assaulted by a crew member inside the bus, which was coming from Lucknow. 

"The victim dialled the 112 Helpline on Saturday morning when the bus reached Mant Toll Plaza in Mathura and informed about the rape by the bus cleaner," PTI quoted a police official as saying. 

The woman and the accused cleaner Ravi were instructed to get down after which the bus was checked, police stated, after which it left for Delhi. Later, the woman underwent a medical examination.

Afterwards, she was escorted back to her home in Rohini, Delhi under police supervision, while the accused Ravi, a resident of Bahraich district, has been sent to judicial custody.

DelhiDelhi WomanYamuna Expresswayvehicle cleanerMathuraUttar Pradesh
