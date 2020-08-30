Delhi woman gets raped inside private bus on Yamuna Expressway, vehicle cleaner arrested

MATHURA: A Delhi-based woman was allegedly raped while returning home on a private bus on the Yamuna Expressway on Saturday (August 29). According to reports, the victim was assaulted by a crew member inside the bus, which was coming from Lucknow.

"The victim dialled the 112 Helpline on Saturday morning when the bus reached Mant Toll Plaza in Mathura and informed about the rape by the bus cleaner," PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The woman and the accused cleaner Ravi were instructed to get down after which the bus was checked, police stated, after which it left for Delhi. Later, the woman underwent a medical examination.

Afterwards, she was escorted back to her home in Rohini, Delhi under police supervision, while the accused Ravi, a resident of Bahraich district, has been sent to judicial custody.