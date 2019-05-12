close

BSNL tower

Fire breaks out in BSNL tower in UP's Jaunpur, 4 fire tenders rushed

A short-circuit caused the fire in the BSNL tower which is located in the Sarai Khawaja area in Jaunpur.

JAUNPUR: A fire broke out in a BSNL tower in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district on Sunday. 

According to initial reports, a short-circuit caused the fire in the BSNL tower which is located in the Sarai Khawaja area in Jaunpur.

According to the pictures shared by news agency ANI, a thick plume of smoke can be seen rising over the BSNL tower.  

At least four fire tenders have been rushed to the sport and the fire-fighting efforts are currently underway.

It is not known as to what led to the short-circuit.

Hundreds of locals have also gathered outside the spot in view of the massive fire.

The Jaunpur district BSNL employees are also present at the spot.

More details are awaited. 

