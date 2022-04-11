Ghaziabad school shut for 3 days after two students test Covid-19 positive

Ghaziabad: A private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district was shut down for three days as a precautionary measure after two students tested positive for Covid-19. The matter came to the fore after the school’s principal wrote a letter to the parents on Sunday. Two students from standards 3 and 9 remained absent for three days.

After enquiring, the school received the information of their testing positive for Covid-19. Acting upon the information school administration decided that classes from Monday to Wednesday of the school would be conducted through an online mode of education.

"All of us truly believe that Prevention is Better than Cure. As two positive cases of covid-19 have been reported in our school, the School Management has decided to suspend the offline classes for the next three days (April 11 to April 13) in order to break the chain. We will continue imparting education through online classes," said the letter by the Principal.

The letter further added that the normal classes will resume after Easter Holidays.

Meanwhile, India on Monday logged 861 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,36,132, while the active cases dipped to 11,058.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,691 with six fresh fatalities, according to the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 74 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.23 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,03,383, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

