Good News! UP govt all set to create new record in job creation, to fill thousands of vacancies next year

Lucknow: After giving lakhs of jobs in 2020, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath under his 'mission employment' scheme plans to provide receord breaking number of jobs in 2021.

UPPSC prepares for recruitment

In 2021, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will look for suitable candidates for the recruitment to 50,000 posts. Proposals related to recruitment of 40,000 posts which were vacant have reached the Commission. More than 10,000 revised proposals have been called from some more departments.

Joining by May 2021

Preparations are being made to conduct the preliminary examination for these recruitments in April 2021, while the main examination will be held in May and recruitment letters will be given to the suitable candidates. The Commission has received proposals from most departments related to recruitment. It is being divided into groups based on educational qualifications. The recruitment process will start after conducting the preliminary qualifying examination.

Number of vacancy and departments listed below:

Accountant- 7882 jobs

Basic Education- 1055 jobs

Secondary education - 500 jobs

Clerk-7000 jobs in various departments

Auditor - 1303 jobs

Rustic Development-1665 jobs

Family Welfare - 9222 jobs

Child Development-Nutrition-3448 jobs

Municipal Body - 383 jobs

CM Yogi got so many jobs in government

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has created a new record of giving maximum jobs and employment. The government has given jobs to about 4 lakh people in the state in the last 4 years, which is much higher than the rest of the states. Notably, the recruitment process of the state government did not stop even during coronaviurs crisis.

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to create employment opportunities for labourers working in the unorganised sector. According to a statement, the chief minister gave these directions while chairing a meeting of the 'Uttar Pradesh Kaamgar aur Shramik Aayog'. CM Adityanath said the priority for the state government is to provide social and financial security to people in the unorganised sector.

