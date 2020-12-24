हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Good News! UP govt all set to create new record in job creation, to fill thousands of vacancies next year

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath under his 'mission employment' scheme plans to provide record-breaking number of jobs in 2021.

Good News! UP govt all set to create new record in job creation, to fill thousands of vacancies next year

Lucknow: After giving lakhs of jobs in 2020, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath under his 'mission employment' scheme plans to provide receord breaking number of jobs in 2021. 

UPPSC prepares for recruitment

In 2021, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will look for suitable candidates for the recruitment to 50,000 posts. Proposals related to recruitment of 40,000 posts which were vacant have reached the Commission. More than 10,000 revised proposals have been called from some more departments. 

Joining by May 2021

Preparations are being made to conduct the preliminary examination for these recruitments in April 2021, while the main examination will be held in May and recruitment letters will be given to the suitable candidates. The Commission has received proposals from most departments related to recruitment. It is being divided into groups based on educational qualifications. The recruitment process will start after conducting the preliminary qualifying examination.

Number of vacancy and departments listed below:

Accountant- 7882 jobs
Basic Education- 1055 jobs
Secondary education - 500 jobs
Clerk-7000 jobs in various departments
Auditor - 1303 jobs
Rustic Development-1665 jobs
Family Welfare - 9222 jobs
Child Development-Nutrition-3448 jobs
Municipal Body - 383 jobs

CM Yogi got so many jobs in government

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has created a new record of giving maximum jobs and employment. The government has given jobs to about 4 lakh people in the state in the last 4 years, which is much higher than the rest of the states. Notably, the recruitment process of the state government did not stop even during coronaviurs crisis.

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to create employment opportunities for labourers working in the unorganised sector. According to a statement, the chief minister gave these directions while chairing a meeting of the 'Uttar Pradesh Kaamgar aur Shramik Aayog'. CM Adityanath said the priority for the state government is to provide social and financial security to people in the unorganised sector.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Aurangabad woman, who recovered from coronavirus, develops infection again, pus removed from her body
  • 1,01,23,778Confirmed
  • 1,46,756Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Fully prepared for vaccine storage, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal