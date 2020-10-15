Hathras gang-rape: CBI team arrives in Bulgarhi village for questioning kin of accused

Hathras: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the Hathras gang-rape incident, arrived in the Bulgarhi village on Thursday to question the family members of those accused in the case.

The CBI team will question the family members of the four accused - Sandeep, Ravi, Ramu, and Lavkush.

The central probe agency had on Wednesday questioned the Hathras victim`s family members for over six hours in connection with the case relating to her torture and alleged gang-rape last month.

The family members were questioned for around 6 hours and 40 minutes at the agency`s camp office here.

The CBI has set up a camp office in Hathras in premises belonging to the Agriculture Department.

As a part of the investigation, the CBI team had on Tuesday collected samples from the spot where the victim of the alleged gang-rape was cremated on September 30.

The 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped and tortured by four men in Hathras on September 14, succumbed to her injuries at Delhi`s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29.