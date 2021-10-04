Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 'Uttar Pradesh is naya J&K’, tweets Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh has become a new Jammu and Kashmir, taking a swipe at the law and order situation in the state following violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday,

"Uttar Pradesh is the 'naya J&K'," he tweeted, drawing a comparison with the union territory which has been scarred by terrorism and violence for decades now.

Uttar Pradesh is the “naya J&K”. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 4, 2021

The reaction from the former J&K chief minister came a day after at least eight persons were killed in the Uttar Pradesh district during the violence.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have lodged at least two FIRs in the case and named Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son among other persons.

"FIR has been lodged against several persons including Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra," Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

According to ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, details on the FIRs were immediately not known.

"I am on the spot. Two FIRs from both sides have been registered in the matter. Detailed information is not available yet as the internet is not working here. We will let the media know about it soon," he said in Lakhimpur.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday agreed to pay a compensation of Rs 45 lakh to the kin of the four farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

A compensation of Rs 45 lakh will be paid to the families of the deceased while the injured will get Rs 10 lakh. A judicial probe will also be conducted in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence matter while one family member of the victims will be given a job.

UP Police ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said, "The government will give Rs 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of the 4 farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs."

Kumar also said that an FIR will be registered based on the farmers' complaint and a retired high court judge will probe the matter.

The violence had taken place during a farmers' protest yesterday ahead of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's planned visit to Lakhimpur Kheri.

The dead included both farmers and BJP workers. Four of the persons who died were travelling in the cars, which were believed to be a part of a convoy of BJP workers. The workers had come to Lakhimpur to welcome the UP minister.

It has been alleged that the four were thrashed to death. Farmer leaders have alleged that the four farmers were killed when they were run over by a car being driven by minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, while the protest to oppose the UP Deputy CM's visit was on.

However, Ajay Mishra has refuted claims that either he or his son was present at the spot when the incident happened.

