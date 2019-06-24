Mayawati calls off alliance with SP, says BSP will go solo in all elections

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday announced that her party will no longer contest elections in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. She said that the decision was taken in the meeting of party officials on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, she said that the BSP fully complied with 'coalition dharma' with the SP moving beyond the differences that the two parties had in the past. "It is well known that BSP moved beyond the differences with SP, and also looked beyond the anti-Dalit decisions that the SP government took in 2012-17 and the deteriorating law and order condition in their regime to fulfil the coalition dharma," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mayawati said that she held meetings at length on Sunday with the national as well as state leaders of the party to discuss the future course of action.

In her meeting, she is said to have accused Akhilesh Yadav's party of having committed atrocities against Dalits which she believes hurt the prospects of SP-BSP-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance in the Lok Sabha election 2019. "Atrocities were committed against Dalits when SP was in power in UP. This also caused a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha election," she reportedly said on Sunday adding that "Akhilesh had refused to give a lot of tickets to Muslims and SP leaders were working to ensure defeat for BSP leaders."

Live TV

The two arch rivals had joined hands ahead of the Lok Sabha election to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but when the final results were announced, the saffron party outshadowed the Mahagatbandhan. The SP-BSP alliance managed to win 15 seats with the former winning 5 and the latter 10. Following the debacle, Mayawati has repeatedly lashed out at Akhilesh holding him responsible for the loss.

She had earlier said that Akhilesh needs to learn from the mistakes made in the election and that he needs to revamp his party. She had then said that a possible tie-up in the future is only possible if SP gets its act together. The BSP supremo had further highlighted that SP had failed to maintain its hold on Yadav seats.