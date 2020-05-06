No caste politics, UP govt reiterates Rs 50 lakh financial assistance for Handwara martyr Ashwini Yadav’s family

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath-led government of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday clarified that the state government will provide a government job to a member of the family along with financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh from the state’s coffers to the wife and dependents of the martyr of the army and paramilitary forces.

Keeping in line with its policy, a road in the native village will also be named after the martyr, the state government added.

राज्य सरकार ने पहले ही घोषणा कर रखी है कि सेना व अर्धसैनिक बलों के शहीद की पत्नी एवं आश्रितों को राज्य सरकार की तरफ से 50 लाख रूपए की आर्थिक सहायता के साथ ही परिवार के एक सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी और गांव की सड़क का नामकरण शहीद के नाम पर किया जाएगा: CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) May 6, 2020

The clarification from the government came after Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party alleged that the Yogi government was announcing financial assistance after considering the martyr’s caste.

Accusing the ruling party of doing caste politics, the SP demanded similar benefits for Shaheed jawan Ashwini Yadav‘s family which resides in from Ghazipur.

देश के लिए शहीद होने वाले वीर सपूतों की जाति देख कर उनके परिवारों को मदद देने का घिनौना काम कर रहे यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री, शर्मनाक!

आतंकी हमले में शहीद गाजीपुर निवासी CRPF जवान श्री अश्विनी यादव के परिवार को भी 50 लाख ₹ की आर्थिक मदद एवं परिवार के सदस्य को नौकरी दे सरकार। pic.twitter.com/VPyPvFi34I — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) May 6, 2020

Responding to it, the state government said that the martyr’s family will get these benefits as per the announced policy.

The controversy erupted after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced Rs 50 lakh for the family of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma who laid down his life in a counter-terrorist operation in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

While Rs 40 lakh would be given to the Army officer’s wife, Rs 10 lakh would be given to his mother, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi told reporters.

CM Office tweeted that it has already been announced that in the case of the army and paramilitary forces 50 lakh will be given to the martyr's wife and surviving parents. A government job and village road to a member of the deceased's family will be declared in the name of the martyr. Therefore, these benefits will be given to the family of martyr soldier Ashwini Yadav of Ghazipur as per the policy of the government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the martyrs of Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Salute to the courage of Constable Ashwini Kumar Yadav, Constable C Chandrashekhar and Constable Santosh Kumar Mishra. Your sacrifice for the nation is unmatchable. All of us are proud of you. Jai Hind!"