PM Narendra Modi to visit Gandhi bastion Amethi on Sunday, launch Kalashnikov rifles unit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday visit Uttar Pradesh's Amethi - the parliamentary constituency of Congress president Rahul Gandhi - and launch several development projects, besides laying the foundation stone of an ordnance factory unit.

This would be the Prime Minister's first visit to Amethi since he came to power in 2014. He will also address a public gathering in Kauhar area of Gauriganj.

Dedicating the Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Limited to the nation, he will lay the foundation stone of a new unit of the Munshiganj Ordnance Factory, where assault rifles will be made in collaboration with Russia.

The Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between India's Ordnance factory and a Russian firm. It will produce the last series of Kalashnikov rifles in the Korwa Ordnance Factory.

PM Modi will unveil several development projects in power generation, education, health and manufacturing sectors, which will directly benefit Amethi.

