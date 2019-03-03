हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to visit Gandhi bastion Amethi on Sunday, launch Kalashnikov rifles unit

This would be the Prime Minister's first visit to Amethi since he came to power in 2014. He will also address a public gathering in Kauhar area of Gauriganj.

PM Narendra Modi to visit Gandhi bastion Amethi on Sunday, launch Kalashnikov rifles unit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday visit Uttar Pradesh's Amethi - the parliamentary constituency of Congress president Rahul Gandhi - and launch several development projects, besides laying the foundation stone of an ordnance factory unit.

This would be the Prime Minister's first visit to Amethi since he came to power in 2014. He will also address a public gathering in Kauhar area of Gauriganj.

Dedicating the Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Limited to the nation, he will lay the foundation stone of a new unit of the Munshiganj Ordnance Factory, where assault rifles will be made in collaboration with Russia.

The Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between India's Ordnance factory and a Russian firm. It will produce the last series of Kalashnikov rifles in the Korwa Ordnance Factory.

PM Modi will unveil several development projects in power generation, education, health and manufacturing sectors, which will directly benefit Amethi.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
Narendra ModiRahul GandhiAmethi
Next
Story

Hoarding put up by BJP supporter claims Priyanka Gandhi will 'fizzle out' in UP

Must Watch

PT1M28S

Morning Breaking: North India shivers as temperature dips after snowfall in hilly areas