हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varanasi

Student leader shot 8 times, killed in Varanasi

The student was rushed to a nearby government hospital where he was declared dead. 

Student leader shot 8 times, killed in Varanasi
Representational image

Varanasi: A 22-year-old student leader of Uday Pratap College here was shot dead by unidentified assailants in front of his hostel in the campus on Sunday night, police said.

Vivek Singh, a B.Com second-year student and native of Jamundeeh village in Azamgarh district, was found lying in a pool of blood by a passer-by who informed other students as well as the police, said SSP Anand Kulkarni.

He was shot eight times with a .32 bore pistol, Kulkarni said.

The student was rushed to a nearby government hospital where he was declared dead. 

Seven teams of police, including crime branch sleuths, have been formed to trace those involved in the murder.

District Magistrate Surendra Singh also rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and tried to pacify angry students of the college. 

A police force has been deployed in and around the campus to thwart any untoward incident.

Tags:
VaranasiUday Pratap CollegeAzamgarh district
Next
Story

2 arrested for printing fake currency notes in UP

Must Watch

PT4M14S

Devotees at Uttarakhand's Gopal Bisht temple offer sickle to deity