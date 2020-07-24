UP CM Yogi Adityanath may visit Ayodhya on Saturday to review preparations for Ram Temple ‘Bhoomi Pujan’

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit the holy town of Ayodhya on Saturday to take stock of preparations for Ram Temple ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ that is scheduled to take place on 5th August. According to reports, CM Yogi will review preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s August 5 visit to Ayodhya to attend the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’.

The UP CM is also likely to meet prominent seers and the members of the Supreme Court-mandated Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Trust has formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple on August 5. Besides the PM, the Trust has also invited around 200 guests which includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The invite has also been sent to most of the chief ministers, noted saints and others who played a key role in the Ram Temple movement.

The trust member, Swami Govind Devgiri Maharaj, had said that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 200 people would attend the ceremony and all social distancing norms will be followed at the event.

While the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has been mandated with the construction of a grand temple at the site, various Hindu organisations are collecting the sacred soil and water from rivers across the country for the occasion.

Sacred soil from hundreds of prominent temples from across the nation and water from all religiously significant rivers in the country would be used on August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in 'bhoomi pujan' for construction of a grand temple at Ayodhya.

"Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been instrumental in this work for the past several months. Sacred soil and water from many places have already reached Ayodhya," said VHP Secretary-General Milind Parande.

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony in which chief ministers of many states, ministers from the union cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, held its second meeting last week. In March this year, the `Ram Lalla` idol was shifted to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises till the completion of the construction of Ram temple.

The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the Central Government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.

The Prime Minister had on February 5 announced the formation of a trust for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The 15-member Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been mandated by the central government to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.