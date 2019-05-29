close

accident

UP: Two dead in road accident in Ballia

Two persons were killed when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said Wednesday.

Ballia (UP): Two persons were killed when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said Wednesday.

The accident occurred near Pandey Pokhra here Tuesday evening, they said.

Rohit Turha (22) and Rakesh Rajbhar (12) were going to Bansdih when the unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle and fled the scene, police said.

Turha and Rajbhar died on the spot and their bodies were sent for post-mortem, they said.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding driver, police said. 

