UP Zila Panchayat chairperson election: BJP registers thumping victory, wins 65 of 75 seats

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a major victory in the Zila Panchayat chairperson election. BJP won Zila Panchayat President poll in 65 out of 75 districts in the state.

On the other hand, the candidates of Samajwadi Party could win only 6 seats. While others managed to win four seats.

While, chairpersons of 22 zila panchayats in 22 districts were declared elected on Tuesday as they won unopposed. Of these, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 21 seats, while the Samajwadi Party grabbed one seat in Etawah.

Here's UP Zila Panchayat President Election Result:

* In Deoria Zila Panchayat, BJP candidate Girish Chand Tiwari got 42 votes and defeated SP candidate Shailja Yadav.

* In Jaunpur, the wife of former MP Dhananjay Singh, was elected Zila Panchayat President. Srikala was backed by his team S at the last minute.

* In Ghazipur, BJP's Sapna Singh won the post of Zila Panchayat President. Sapna got a total of 47 votes and SP's Kusumalta got a total of 20 votes.

* Savitri Devi of BJP has won the post of Zila Panchayat President from Kushinagar. she bagged 46 votes out of 61.

* In Basti, BJP's Sanjay Chaudhary won with 39 votes, while his rival SP candidate Virendra Chaudhary got only four votes.

* In Maharajganj, BJP candidate Ravikant Patel got 38 votes and SP candidate Durga Yadav got 9 votes. BJP candidate Ravikant Patel was declared the winner.

* In Ambedkar Nagar, BJP's Sadhu Verma has registered a one-sided victory for the post of Zila Panchayat President. He had the support of 30 members.

* In Auraiya, Bharatiya Janata Party's Kamal Dohre got a total of 13 votes. Meanwhile, socialist candidate Ravi Tyagi got only 9 votes. Of the 23 Zila Panchayat members, 22 votes were polled.

* In Muzaffarnagar, BJP's Veerpal Nirwal has registered victory. Out of a total of 43 Zila Panchayat members, 34 cast their votes.

* In Santkabirnagar, SP candidate Baliram Yadav won the election. SP candidate Baliram Yadav got 18 votes.

The polling for zila panchayat chairman posts in Uttar Pradesh's 53 districts was held on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm and the votes was counted after 3 pm. Zila panchayat chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats of various districts.

