Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's dengue toll rises, total 63 dead in Firozabad

Uttar Pradesh&#039;s dengue toll rises, total 63 dead in Firozabad

Firozabad: The death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district due to viral fever and dengue rose to 63 as one more person died, officials said on Saturday.

A 12-year-old girl died during treatment for dengue in Medical College on Friday night, a government release issued here said.

Principal of the college Dr Sangeeta Aneja said 154 more patients were admitted to the facility in the past 24 hours

As of now, 255 patients are admitted in various wards of the medical college hospital she said, adding 153 more patients were discharged on Saturday morning after successful treatment.

Meanwhile, Deepak, the brother of the 12-year-old girl, accused the staff of the hospital of ?negligence? during the treatment of his sister, which led to her death.

The family of the deceased also held a protest against the staff and alleged that they were beaten up by them.

Station House Officer (Uttar) Anand Kumar said there was a scuffle between the family members and the staff and the matter is under investigation.

